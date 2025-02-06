Ogoni Youths Stakeholders Appeal For Inclusion In Negotiation, Welcome Oil Resumption In Ogoni

The Ogoni Youth Stakeholders have given a pat on the back of President Bola Tinubu for his intervention to end the over three and half decades of the Ogoni struggle for freedom from environmental pollution and degradation of their land by multinational oil companies exploring oil in Ogoni and other parts of the Niger Delta region

Also lauded by the Ogoni youths is the planned resumption of oil and gas production in Ogoni.

These were part of the resolutions reached after the Ogoni Youths Stakeholders extraordinary meeting in Port Harcourt Thursday. January 30, 2025 and many others.

The Youth Stakeholders are however not happy that the youths were conspicuously omitted in the delegation o f Ogoni leaders who were selected for the Presidential meeting on such an important issue of oil resumption in their land given the fact that the youths as future leaders are the ones mostly affected by whatever decisions on the issue and must lend their voice and make their opinions known for a better outcome.

They thanked the Ogoni delegation and leaders who went on the visit to the President and hoped they would push the conversation to the benefit of the common Ogoni man and woman.

They also welcomed the idea of oil exploration activities on Ogoniland but prayed the modus operandi this time would be different from what was obtained in the past.

The Ogoni Youths also expressed confidence in the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu’s appointment to champion the discussion between the federal government and the Ogoni people, describing him as a friend of Ogoni.

But to do a better and more holistic job they said, he should do well to harmonize all the relevant groups and bring together all the stakeholders including the young people whose representatives [steering committee] have already been compiled by the Youths Stakeholders.

“This oversight does not augur well with us, but with love and humility to our leaders, we appeal for a proper inclusion and representation moving forward”, they declared. The Ogoni Youths Stakeholders in a communiqué issued at the end of their extraordinary meeting signed by Engr. Legbosi Yamabana, Joseph Yobo,Comr Solomon Lenu and many others on behalf also advised on the need to be vigilant while giving the federal government the benefit of doubt that they would do what is just this time.