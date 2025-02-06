Khana Council Chairman, Chief Nwigbo Swears In Supervisors, Advisers

…Inaugurates Over 500 Assistants, Special Committee Members

The Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Chief Hon. Martins Nwigbo, has officially sworn in the Supervisory Councillors following their successful screening and confirmation by the 10th Khana Legislative Assembly. The ceremony was held at Suanu Finimale Hall, at the Khana Local Government Council Secretariat in Bori.

The newly sworn-in Supervisory Councilors include Hon. Castro Nwiakoro as the Supervisor for Works, Mr. Edward Nubari David as the Supervisor for Education, Dr. Ethel Kabari Aluzim as the Supervisor for Women’s Affairs, and Barr. Kpagih Saro Nathaniel as the Supervisor for Agriculture. The Vice Chairman, Hon. Rita Waate, was assigned a supervisory role in the Department of Health.

The event also saw the inauguration of the Special Advisers to the Chairman. These include Mr. Benedict Kinakah, Mr. Monday Bekanwa, Mrs. Edna Nwiduuduu, Hon. Effort Ndeesor, Mr. Nyornyornee Anthony Tamka, and Mr. Goodluck Menekpughi. The Chairman hinted that the Special Advisers would be assigned specific portfolios in the coming days.

Furthermore, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants were inaugurated. The chairman also inaugurated special committees including committees for Community Affairs, Inter-Governmental Affairs, Social Welfare, Employment Generation, Urban Renewal, Religious Affairs, Political Affairs, Government Assets Management, and Boundary Adjustment and Dispute Resolution.

The Elders and Advisory Councils were also inaugurated, as well as 57 ward liaison officers and 38 legislative aides.

Chief Martins Nwigbo urged the newly inaugurated officials to let their actions reflect the honor bestowed upon them and to represent the council with excellence.

He tasked the chairmen of the various special committees to engage their members, develop strategic blueprints, and submit recommendations to the council.

The chairman clarified that his administration is not assembling this army of appointees because he has an eye on the 2027 elections personally.

Instead, he emphasized that the appointments are meant to strengthen governance and solidify support for the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara.

In his speech, Hon. Castro Nwiakoro, on behalf of the appointees, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and assured the Chairman of their unwavering loyalty and commitment to serving the council with dedication and in line with the directives given. Over 500 individuals were inaugurated totally including members protocols and the press unit.