Keep To Stipulated Guidelines, JAMB Tells CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a stern warning to 10 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres implicated in conducting late-night registrations for candidates participating in the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement released on Sunday, JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, emphasized that while the board appreciates the centres’ efforts to accommodate more candidates, such actions should not compromise the safety and security of prospective candidates.

“While JAMB appreciates the enthusiasm of these centers to accommodate as many candidates as possible, this should never come at the cost of the candidates’ personal safety and security,” the statement read.

The affected centres, scattered across various states, include: Thomas Adewumi University, University Drive Off Oko-Idofin Road, Oko, Kwara State, CBT Centre Otukpo, 14 Federal Road, Otukpo, Benue State, Ebenezer International School, No. 23 Barry White Street, Near MTN Mast, Pipeline Rumukwurusi, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel Centre 1, Kano Road, Gumel, Jigawa State, Lafiagi Emirate Information Technology & Innovation Hub, Opposite Main Motor Park, Emir’s Road, Lafiagi, Kwara State, Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Center), Government Secondary School, Lugbe By Car Wash, Lugbe Bridge

Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, Formerly Christian Secondary Commercial School, Okuku, Yala, Cross River State

Sani Mikaila Comprehensive College, Plot 34 Rikkos New Layout, Jos, Plateau State, Beeps Technology Limited, 19 Obudu Street, Igoli, Ogoja, Cross River State

FZX Media Consulting Limited, Km 15, Ikom-Ogoja Highway, Inside Havilla University, Nde, Ikom, Cross River State.

“In light of this, JAMB provides clarity and issues a stern warning to the centres listed above, as well as any others that may consider engaging in similar practices, to immediately cease these activities,” Dr. Benjamin warned.

He further stressed that this announcement serves as a final caution, noting, “This publication serves as a final warning to these centres, as no further notices will be issued before JAMB takes decisive action to address this issue.”

JAMB also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on any infractions concerning the UTME registration process. “JAMB will not tolerate any violations of the regulations governing the registration process and will take appropriate measures against any centre engaged in questionable or exploitative practices during this exercise,” the statement emphasized.

In a related development, JAMB has expressed deep concern over the growing abuse of its recently introduced “exceptionally brilliant window,” which permits candidates under the age of 16 to sit for the UTME—provided they meet stringent academic criteria.

“This provision allows candidates younger than 16 to sit the examination if they can demonstrate outstanding performance through meeting the standard set by the Board. Surprisingly, a ridiculously high number of candidates have registered through this window, a phenomenon virtually unheard of globally, where only a small fraction typically qualifies,” JAMB noted.

The board cautioned parents against overestimating their children’s academic capabilities, stressing that this could undermine the purpose of the exceptional policy. “Parents are advised not to exaggerate the brilliance of their children without realising that there are more brilliant candidates out there,” the statement advised.

JAMB also disclosed ongoing efforts to curb admission-related malpractices, revealing that “currently, a senior university staff is being prosecuted for admission-related crimes, with four others under investigation. JAMB does not tolerate any admission infractions and will take appropriate action against any individuals involved in questionable practices regarding admissions.” Urging restraint and fairness, the board said, “We urge parents to refrain from jumping to conclusions without considering the performance of other candidates. The UTME serves as a ranking examination by determining a candidate’s position within a cohort for the limited available spaces in our nation’s tertiary institutions.”