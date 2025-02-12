Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Sack Suspended RECs

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to sack the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of Abia, Adamawa, and Sokoto states over alleged misconduct.

The decision was reached during Wednesday’s plenary after Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader, sponsored a motion in favor of the president’s request.

The affected RECs are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

Speaking on the motion, Bamidele noted that the president’s request aligns with Section 157(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which provides for the removal of electoral commissioners in cases of misconduct.

Supporting the motion, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, said the sack of the officials would serve as a warning to public officeholders.

“This administration has promised Nigerians that they will fight corruption, so for this reason, the termination will serve as a deterrence to those in public service,” Moro stated.

Chief Whip Tahir Monguno emphasized that the Senate had the required two-thirds majority, with 91 senators present, to approve the request.

“The philosophical cornerstone of this motion is to reinforce Section 157(1) of the constitution. We have been called upon to discharge our duties to protect the integrity of public offices,” Monguno added. The motion was subsequently adopted through a voice vote conducted by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.