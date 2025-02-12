News

Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request To Sack Suspended RECs

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 23 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to sack the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of Abia, Adamawa, and Sokoto states over alleged misconduct.

The decision was reached during Wednesday’s plenary after Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader, sponsored a motion in favor of the president’s request.

The affected RECs are Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

Speaking on the motion, Bamidele noted that the president’s request aligns with Section 157(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which provides for the removal of electoral commissioners in cases of misconduct.

Supporting the motion, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, said the sack of the officials would serve as a warning to public officeholders.

“This administration has promised Nigerians that they will fight corruption, so for this reason, the termination will serve as a deterrence to those in public service,” Moro stated.

Chief Whip Tahir Monguno emphasized that the Senate had the required two-thirds majority, with 91 senators present, to approve the request.

“The philosophical cornerstone of this motion is to reinforce Section 157(1) of the constitution. We have been called upon to discharge our duties to protect the integrity of public offices,” Monguno added. The motion was subsequently adopted through a voice vote conducted by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 23 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Ogoni Community in UK, Ireland Applauds FG’s Push For Oil Dialogue, Calls For Transparent Negotiations

14 minutes ago

Ogoni Solidarity Forum Rejects FG’s Plan To Resume Oil Exploration In Ogoniland, Demands Exoneration Of Ken Saro-Wiwa And Compensation

17 minutes ago

Keep To Stipulated Guidelines, JAMB Tells CBT Centres

21 minutes ago

INEC Advocates For Special Courts For Electoral

24 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button