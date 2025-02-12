Pastor Prof.  Fakae Emerges National Secretary Of The Apostolic Church Nigeria

The Apostolic Church Nigeria has elected Pastor (Prof.) B.B. Fakae as its new National Secretary following a decisive vote at the ongoing national convention in Lagos.

In a keenly contested election, Pastor Fakae secured 323 votes, defeating Pastor (Dr.) L.B. Zorzor (JP), who received 155 votes.

His victory marks a new phase in the church’s leadership, as members look forward to his impact in strengthening the administration and advancing the mission of the church.

A former Rector of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, and past Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Prof. Fakae is celebrated for his visionary leadership and commitment to academic excellence.

During his tenure at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, he spearheaded reforms that enhanced the institution’s academic standards and infrastructure, creating a conducive learning environment for students.

Similarly, his leadership at RSU (formerly Rivers State University of Science and Technology) further cemented his reputation as a reformer, as he introduced policies that improved research, innovation, and governance within the university.

Colleagues, students, and education stakeholders continue to applaud Prof. Fakae for his unwavering dedication to knowledge advancement and youth empowerment.

His legacy in the education sector remains a benchmark for academic leadership in Nigeria. With his background as an academic and former Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Pastor Fakae brings a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence to his new role. Expectations are high as he takes on this responsibility, guiding The Apostolic Church Nigeria into a new era of growth and spiritual leadership.