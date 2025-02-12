RSG Reacts To Reports On Supreme Court Ruling

The Rivers State Government has clarified that cases challenging the leadership of the State House of Assembly and members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are still alive and pending in Court.

The Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State, Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN disclosed this in a press briefing at Government House Port Harcourt on Monday night.

According to him: “The Supreme Court made no order whatsoever reinstating Martin Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of Rivers State House of Assembly, neither did the Supreme Court make any finding on their status as members of Rivers State House of Assembly”.

The Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justine, Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN at the press briefing stated:

“I was in court today and witnessed all that transpired in SC/CV/1701/2024, Governor of Rivers State V Rivers State House of Assembly and 15 others.

“Regrettably, after the court’s proceedings today, there has been serial misrepresentation in social and electronic media grossly misrepresenting what transpired in court.

“It is important to trace the facts leading to SC/CV/1701/2024.

“On the 29th day of November, 2023, Martin Chike Amaewhule & Anor instituted Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Here are copies of their originating summons containing the 11 (eleven) reliefs claimed by Martin Chike Amaewhule and others.

“On the 11th day of December, 2023 while Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 was pending at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Martin Chike Amaewhule & 26 others defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress and automatically lost their seats as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“In Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023, the defection of Martin Amaewhule and 26 others was not an issue. Thus, it was not a question for determination. It was also not an issue for determination in the resultant appeals.

“Furthermore, before judgment was delivered in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023, Martin Chike Amaewhule and 26 others did not inform the court that they have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

“Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023 amongst others was principally about the Appropriation Law 2024, (a.k.a 2024 budget).

“We are in the year 2025 with a 2025 Appropriation Bill already passed and signed into law and in operation.

The Appropriation Law 2024 is now totally spent and cannot be brought back into operation. The monies in the Appropriation Law 2024 having been spent cannot be recalled and spent again.

“The Appropriation Law 2024 being spent by reason of its expiration, SC/CV/1701/2024 became merely academic and of no utilitarian value.

“The appellant in keeping with the time honoured practice of not wasting precious judicial time, filed a notice of withdrawal of his appeal and freely urged the Honourable Court to dismiss his appeal. Accordingly, the Honourable Court granted the prayer sought and dismissed the appeal. This is all that transpired.

“The Supreme Court made no order whatsoever reinstating Martin Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of Rivers State House of Assembly, neither did the Supreme Court make any finding on their status as members of Rivers State House of Assembly. “We call on members of the public to ignore the false narrative and propaganda being spread by Martin Chike Amaewhule and his lawyers on what transpired in the Supreme Court today”.