Bear Valley Bible Institute Marks 2nd Graduation Ceremony

It was all jubilation and exchange of banters by both the graduating and matriculating students of Bear Valley Bible Institute, Rivers State, Saturday February 8, as the foremost Bible college marked its 2nd graduation and matriculation ceremony.

The historic event which took place at Church of Christ Rumuokwurusi, Port Harcourt attracted dignitaries from sister theological institutions across the country, renowned clerics, parents, spouses, friends and well-wishers of the graduating and matriculating students.

Also in attendance to grace the occasion were the President of the African Christian Schools Foundation, Chad Wagner and patrons of the college.

A total of 17 graduands received their Diploma certificates in Biblical Studies while 31 were matriculated for the two year Diploma programme.

This is the second set of graduates produced by the Bible college after the pioneer set in 2023.

In his welcome address earlier, the Director of studies, Bro Anthony Oluria applauded the graduating students for their courage, hard work, dedication and outstanding performance which according to him, accounted for their success, stressing that the process of getting the Diploma certificates in Biblical Studies demands a lot of efforts and sacrifices from the students.

L-R: Chad Wagner and Bro Anthony Oluria

“I say a big congratulation to you! You started well, endured and completed. Today is your day; everyone is here today to celebrate with you and to congratulate you. The world today is full of challenges but there are a lot of opportunities for the graduates of Bear Valley Bible Institute”, Bro Oluria assured.

He also congratulated the matriculating students for their successful admission and commencement of studies, urging them to toe the laudable steps of their predecessors to attain same height.

Also commended especially for their support to the college include the American brethren represented by Chad Wagner who also doubles as both the President of African Christian Schools Foundation and International co-ordinator of Bear Valley Bible Institute International, the brethren in Rivers State among whom are the grand patron, the patrons and the host congregations: Church of Christ, Rumuokwurusi, Rumuokwuta, Ahoada and Obieti – Omoku, Onelga.

Bro Oluria however, regretted paucity of funds, lack of office accommodation and office secretary which according to him pose a major challenge to the smooth running of the college. He appealed to kind spirited brethren and individuals for their support.

Highlights of the event include recognitions and awards to the graduands who distinguished themselves in various areas of assessment.

They include Peter Uduma for Apostle Paul award (Evangelism and Mission work), Anieti Emmanuel for Dorcas award (Outstanding Christian Woman); Lovday Diaso for Moses award (Leadership qualities) who also won the Best Academic Performance award.

The 17 graduands were inaugurated into the alumni association of Bear Valley Bible Institute afterwards.