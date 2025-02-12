News

The Dismissed Appeal Is Academic – RSG

The 2024 budget became spent on the 31st December of 2024 fiscal year

The appeal is of no useful purpose.

The only reasonable thing left to do is to withdraw the appeal and have it dismissed.

The Supreme Court is a very busy court. It will be most unwise to belabour the Honourable Court with academic appeals without any practical or utilitarian value.

That is the appeal that the urchins are celebrating.

There is no Supreme court judgment against Gov. Fubara, ignore the outdated political propaganda by some desperate politicians.

Supreme Court ruled on the Appeal over the 2024 budget voluntarily withdrawn by Gov. Fubara because 2024 budget cycle have ended and no need Wasting time discussing a budget that have been fully spent and implemented.

Rt Hon Victor Oko Jumbo is still authentic speaker and nothing can change that.

Warisenibo Joe Johnson

Hon Commissioner for Information and Communications

