Prof. Odu Consoles Hon Justice Okirie On Her Mother’s Demise

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu has commiserated with the family of Pastor Rogers Okirie and Hon. Justice Chioma Okirie on the demise of their mother, late Madam Victoria Nnena Izidor.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family house in Port Harcourt on Monday, 10th February, 2025, Prof. Odu described the late matriarch as a devoted mother who lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“Mama lived a good life worthy of emulation, so for us it is now our responsibility to give her a befitting burial, so that she can rest in the bosom of the Lord and to say that thank God our brother, the Director of Greater Evangelism World Crusade is here, when you have such men of God standing by you, it builds up your faith in what God can do so please accept our condolences”. Prof. Odu stressed.

The Deputy Governor, disclosed that she came to condole with the family as a sister and a friend, noting that from her own point of experience she is aware that losing a mother can be very devastating.

“You need people around you, you need people to reassure you that it is well, according to the word of God, just to strengthen you. I want to tell you that we are here, we are just a phone call away.

We stand by you and even if I am not physically present you will feel my presence. The Deputy Governor reassured the family.

In his response, Pastor Rogers Okirie described the Deputy Governor’s visit as heartwarming and touching for creating the time to pay them a condolence visit despite her busy schedule, noting that they cannot take the Deputy Governor’s visit for granted and thanked her immensely.

Also speaking, Hon. Justice Chioma Okirie said she was still in a state of grief and shock for losing her mother, adding that the circumstances of her mothers’ death has not sunk in and expressed gratitude to the Deputy Governor for her demonstration of love. Earlier, the International Director of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade Pastor Isaac Valentine Olori said there is a unique relationship between mama and his mother which has bonded them as a family, adding that he visited her shortly before her demise and thanked the Deputy Governor for her visit.