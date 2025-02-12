Gender Parity: RSG Makes Case For Women

Commissioner for Women Affairs in Rivers State, Dr. Roseline Apawari Uranta, has emphasized the importance of achieving gender parity across various aspects of life, which would ensure adequate representation and opportunities for women to enable them empower themselves and reduce stereotypes, biases, and Gender Based violence.

Dr. Uranta made the call in Port Harcourt, over the weekend at a summit organized by a Non Governmental Organisation (Shevolve Summit) with the team “Dare to Lead”.

She noted that while gender equality may seem a herculean task given the prevailing cultural prejudices in Africa, gender parity becomes a more viable option as it seeks to achieve a balance between men and women in society.

According to Dr Uranta, participation of women and girls in decision making, positions of trust, education and politics should be encouraged to enable them maximize their full potentials.

The Commissioner used the opportunity to advise women to build stronger family bonds and values as the family is the smallest unit of the larger society, insisting that most often, gender based violence begins at the family level as such, women should be on the lookout for red flags that signal GBV and report same to relevant authorities if need be, for appropriate actions to be taken.

She urged the men to render the needed support to women stressing that the journey of self-actualization cannot be done without the encouragement of the menfolk, adding that women are not in competition with the men but aim to complement the efforts of men in the society.

Convener of the Shevolve Summit, Dr. Ezinne Okulehie, disclosed that the summit was organized to encourage women evolve into better versions of themselves, live boldly and add value wherever they find themselves.

Dr. Okulehie said the summit gathered over 1000 women from various spheres of life to brainstorm and seek ways of improving themselves in order to improve the society. She thanked the State Government for the support given to her organisation and expressed optimism towards greater collaboration in the future.