Ogoni Stakeholders Laud Delegation Over Outcome Of Dialogue With FG

The people of Ogoni have expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for granting the Ogoni delegation the opportunity for dialogue in the planned resumption of Oil and Gas in Ogoni land.

In a resolution issued after the Congress of Ogoni stakeholders held at the Peace and Freedom Centre , Bori, Ogoni on Saturday, February 8, 2025, Archbishop Ignatius Kattey who read the resolution on behalf of the committee said the phenomenal steps taken by President Bola Tinubu would address the concerns of the Ogoni people and foster sustainable peace and development in Ogoni land.

The Ogoni people applauded the President for signing into law the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, describing it as a landmark achievement that will contribute to educational and environmental advancement.

They further commended the National Security Adviser , Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his steadfast leadership and commitment to the dialogue process as well as Governor Siminialayi Fubara, for his support in the process as well as other government officials who contributed in making the process a smooth one.

The Congress of the Ogoni people supported the ongoing dialogue process between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government, believing that continued engagement and constructive discussions will lead to lasting solutions that will benefit “our people and future generations”

The group were also excited over the prompt actions taken by the government in response to requests presented by their delegation on fast-tracking the completion of the critical road project from Eleme-Onne junction, which they said will play a pivotal role in economic development and enhance connectivity, the implementation of affirmative action in the employment of Ogoni sons and daughters in key federal institutions.

The Congress of Ogoni people assured to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice, development, and inclusivity in solidarity with the government in the dialogue process, urging all Ogoni people to embrace unity for the greater good of Ogoni land. The leader of the Conscience of the Ogoni People, Chief Gani Topba and other stakeholders in their various speeches counseled that all hands be on deck to participate fully in the ongoing dialogue by speaking with one voice and making their opinion known for a better outcome.