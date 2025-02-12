EMOLGA Chairman Warns Against Promoting Violence In Obele

To stem the recent cults war in Obele, community which has resulted in the death of some persons, Emohua Local Government Council Chairman, Chief David Omereji has warned those masterminding the killing to stop forh with as the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them.

David Omereji in a statement noted that the resurgence of gang war would not be condoned in the LGA, especially now that the Government of Sir Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Fubara is doing everything humanly possible to secure lives and property of the people living and doing business in the state.

He said the Council, working in synergy with other Security agencies would ensure that the new wave of violence in Obele community is checkmated with a view to ending the callous and barbaric act of wanton killings in the community.

The Emohua Council Boss who sympathized with those who lost their loved ones, said it was sad, unfortunate and regretable that while government was working hard to develop all communities in the LGA, some misguided youths were fanning the embers of crisis and destruction, noting that development can never thrive in any crisis-ridden community.

He warned that government would not fold its arm and watch lawlessness and gangsterism resurface in any part of the area, noting that the law enforcement agencies have been mandated to track down promoters and perpetrators of violent and senseless killings in the community.

While calling on community leaders to call their young men to order, the Emohua helmsman warned that Council would deal decisively with anyone or group caught promoting the new wave of crisis no matter their position in society. David Omereji therefore appealed to waring youths to sheathe their sword, embrace dialogue, and peaceful coexistence to pave the way for unhindered development of the area.