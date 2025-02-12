Don’t Beg For My Release, Let Rule Of Law Take Its Course – Nnamdi Kanu

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has emphasized that his release from detention should not be viewed as an act of mercy or pardon, but rather a necessary compliance with existing legal judgments.

Speaking when his legal team visited him on Monday, Kanu expressed gratitude for the widespread support he has received.

However, he outlined several key clarifications regarding his situation, asserting that his continued detention is unconstitutional according to a Federal High Court ruling.

He called for adherence to both national and international legal standards that declare his detention unlawful.

Kanu firmly stated that no one should plead or beg for his release, arguing that self-determination is an inherent right recognized by Nigerian law and various international treaties.

He cautioned against framing calls for clemency as it could inadvertently legitimize an unlawful prosecution.

He urged supporters to adopt a more strategic approach, similar to that of several prominent organizations and individuals who have voiced their support.

Kanu highlighted that the Nigerian government should be held accountable for its actions, particularly the extraordinary rendition that led to his detention, which is considered a crime under international law.

In closing, Kanu expressed heartfelt appreciation to those advocating for peace and security in Igboland, reaffirming his commitment to the principles of justice and rule of law.

This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about Kanu’s legal battles and the broader implications for human rights and self-determination movements in Nigeria. The legal team remains hopeful for a resolution that aligns with constitutional mandates and international standards.