RSG Reassures  Wigwe Family Of Support

The Rivers State Government says it would continue to stand by Pastor Shingle Wigwe’s family.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated this during the Memorial Thanksgiving Service in honour of Dr Herbert, Chizoba and Chizy Wigwe at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Isiokpo on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Speaking through his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara commiserated with the Wigwe family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God where Dr. Herbert Wigwe worshipped before his sudden demise.

Governor Fubara disclosed that Herbert, Chizoba, and Chizy Wigwe live on in our hearts, stressing that we must collectively and individually help make their dreams, the dreams they had a reality.

“We should one way or the other do things that will make people remember forever Herbert, Chizoba and Chizy Wigwe”. Governor Fubara stressed.

According to him, God has been faithful to the Wigwe family and He has transformed their fabric of tears into that of praise, adding that God has turned ashes into beauty and the good Lord shall continue to sustain the family.

In his Sermon titled “Appreciating the Lord’s Mercies”, drawn from Lamentation Chapter 3: 21-23, Pastor Sony Wogu (SAN) the Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 55 expressed the need for Christians to put their trust in the Lord no matter the circumstances they find themselves, noting that in the long run, the Almighty God shall turn their tears into joy. Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Joyce Wigwe said Herbert’s demise has been a very trying period for the family and thanked everyone who has supported the family in different forms for their support and prayed the Almighty God to bless them abundantly.