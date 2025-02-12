Metro

RSG Reassures  Wigwe Family Of Support

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 41 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Odu (Right), exchanging pleasantries with Pastor & Mrs. Shingle Wigwe during the 1Year Memorial Thanksgiving Service in honour of Late CEO Access Holdings, Dr. Harbert Wigwe, his Wife, Mrs. Doris Chizoba Wigwe and their Son, Mr. Chizi Wigwe at the Redeemed Christian Church, Isiokpo in Ikwerre LGA

The Rivers State Government says it would continue to stand by Pastor Shingle Wigwe’s family.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated this during the Memorial Thanksgiving Service in honour of Dr Herbert, Chizoba and Chizy Wigwe at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Isiokpo on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Speaking through his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara commiserated with the Wigwe family and the Redeemed Christian Church of God where Dr. Herbert Wigwe worshipped before his sudden demise.

Governor Fubara disclosed that Herbert, Chizoba, and Chizy Wigwe live on in our hearts, stressing that we must collectively and individually help make their dreams, the dreams they had a reality.

“We should one way or the other do things that will make people remember forever Herbert, Chizoba and Chizy Wigwe”. Governor Fubara stressed.

According to him, God has been faithful to the Wigwe family and He has transformed their fabric of tears into that of praise, adding that God has turned ashes into beauty and the good Lord shall continue to sustain the family.

In his Sermon titled “Appreciating the Lord’s Mercies”, drawn from Lamentation Chapter 3: 21-23, Pastor Sony Wogu (SAN) the Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 55 expressed the need for Christians to put their trust in the Lord no matter the circumstances they find themselves, noting that in the long run, the Almighty God shall turn their tears into joy. Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Joyce Wigwe said Herbert’s demise has been a very trying period for the family and thanked everyone who has supported the family in different forms for their support and prayed the Almighty God to bless them abundantly.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 41 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Archbishop Coronated Ikwerre Paramount Ruler

48 minutes ago

Tinubu Sacks UNN VC, Announces Leadership Changes At Several Federal Universities

54 minutes ago

Gunmen Kill Rivers Stadium Chief Security Officer, Son

59 minutes ago

Angry Mother Drowns Six-yr-Old Daughter In Bayelsa

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button