RSG Means Well For Kalabari People – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that his administration is courageously executing strategic projects that are opening up Kalabari land for unprecedented development and economic growth.

Governor Fubara made the explanation when he received on solidarity visit, a delegation of monarchs, political leaders, elders, women and youths of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, led by the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bobmanuel, at Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The Governor stated that while previous administrations avoided executing the original plan for the Trans-Kalabari Road project due to cost implications, he has ventured into it, and driving the process steadily in order to link Kalabari land to the State capital.

Governor said: “Somebody said, if I don’t do it for my people, who will do it for them. We ventured into the Trans-Kalabari Road, we didn’t close our eyes. Our eyes were open because we knew what we were entering into.

“It is not a joke; it is a big project. We believe that at the end of that project, the level of development that it will attract to that line of entry into Kalabari will be very unprecedented.

“Issues of insecurity from our waterways will be reduced because, at that point we are doing road, people won’t be using the river anymore. The cost of living will also be cheaper.”

Governor Fubara further asserted: “So, you understand that your interest, your safety, your development is key to us. It is not about the number of years that we are going to be here; what is important to this government is the impact we make while we are here.”

Responding to their unanimous endorsement to see him run for a second term in office, Governor Fubara said power belongs to God, and He gives it to whoever finds favour in His sight.

Governor Fubara, however, stated that if God so approved of it, even those who are regrouping against him will not see the path God will lead him because they cannot scuttle such plan.

He added, “Power belongs to God. So, you see, I like believing that we don’t have any problem. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it. If we can break the bridge, Moses will come and create a road for us. So, you don’t need to worry.

“We will cross the bridge. We will cross it in a way that our enemies will be struggling; they won’t see where we are passing. So, don’t worry.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged the immense support to him by Rivers Ijaw, and urged particularly the Kalabari people to stand with honour in their unalloyed support for his administration, which will neither abandon them nor fail to deliver quality projects to the people.

Governor Fubara also responded to their requests and informed them that his administration has completed the Emohua/Tema Junction Road project, and ready to inaugurate the Degema Zonal Hospital in May.

He said the Health Commissioner has been directed to assess the state of the Abonnema General Hospital for immediate rehabilitation, while promising to address the issues of shore protection in the area.

Governor Fubara assured that with the Abonnema sandfilling works completed, the phase two will commence that will include Buguma, explaining that the Commissioner for Works has been tasked to do the assessment immediately.

On the request for the establishment of tertiary institution in the area, Governor Fubara said his administration is already inaudated with memos asking that the off-campus of Rivers State University established previously be revised because it has become difficult to sustain them, but quickly added that the government will consider the establishment of a viable institution that will provide technical and entrepreneurial skills to the people in a sustained manner.

Reading the address of Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, Chief Pawariso Samuel Horsfall, announced that the entire Kalabari people have unanimously endorsed Governor Fubara for a second term, and vowed to mobilise Rivers people to ensure electoral victory for him in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

In his speech, the leader of the delegation and Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disreal Gbobo Bobmanuel, expressed the profound thanks of the Kalabari people to Governor Fubara for his genuine love for them, as evidenced in the types and quality of development projects delivered or being executed in the area.