Promises To Invest In Healthcare Infrastucture

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its promise to continue investing in healthcare Infrastructure that touches life, protects communities and builds a healthier future for Rivers State.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu reaffirmed this during the Commissioning of the Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board’s newly installed Solarized Walk-In Cold Room, 2 Vaccine Vial Crushers, 9 Operational Hilux Vehicles for Local Government Areas and 10 Motorcycles for Disease Surveillance in the LGAs at the Primary Healthcare Management Board Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 11th February, 2025.

Prof. Odu who doubles as the Chairman of the Rivers State Task Force on Primary Health Care revealed that the installation of this modern cold chain facility represents the State Government’s dedication to maintain vaccine efficacy, and ensuring that every child and citizen receives potent, life-saving immunizations, noting that the event is not a mere inauguration of equipment but a deliberate effort to strengthen the foundation of our healthcare delivery system.

According to the Deputy Governor, under the watch of the State Chief Executive, Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, the Administration has consistently prioritized healthcare infrastructure that directly impacts our communities.

“This comprehensive approach combining storage facilities, vaccine management equipment, and mobility solutions reflects this Administration’s understanding that effective healthcare delivery requires robust systems and infrastructure”. The Deputy Governor quipped.

The Deputy Governor, expressed deep appreciation to the commitment and unflinching support of global partners, which includes WHO, UNICEF, CHI and others, adding that partnering with them has given us a great mileage in achieving our targets.

She also thanked the, BOT, E S, Management, and staff of the Primary Healthcare for their concerted efforts at ensuring the State maintains the leadership position of Primary Healthcare in the South South Zone.

In her remarks the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Adaeze Oreh who spoke through her Permanent Secretary, Dr. Comfort Mekele Igwe said the Commissioning of the equipment would greatly enhance vaccine storage, handling and distribution underscores the Government’s commitment to improve the efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability of the Primary Healthcare System.

Also speaking the Chairman of the Primary Healthcare Management Board Prof. Blessing Jaja said the core mandate of the Board is to ensure that all Rivers People have access to adequate healthcare, adding that under the leadership of the Deputy Governor and the State Commissioner for Health the Board is working effectively, and thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his support.

Earlier the Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board. Prof. Kinikanwo Green said the commissioning of the project would greatly strengthen Primary Healthcare in the State, noting that Primary Healthcare takes care of about 80% of the health needs of the people.

Development Partners Like the World Health Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund, Clinton Health Access Initiative were in attendance, as well as the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and Chairman of ALGON, Rivers State Hon. Ezebunwo Ichemati presented their goodwill messages