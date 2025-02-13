Rivers Lawmakers Embark On Assessment Of Projects, Management Of Resources By Council Chairmen

Poised to checkmate misappropriation of public funds and encourage prudent use of resources by council chairmen, the Rivers State House of Assembly House Committee on Local Government Affairs has embarked on assessment tour of their activities.

The essence of the visits according to the Deputy Speaker and Chairman House Committee on Local Government Affairs Rt. Hon. Timothy Orubienimigha Adolphus was to make an on the spot assessment of projects initiated by the Chairmen as well as the benefits of those projects to the people at the grassroots.

He highlighted the key areas of expected development, as infrastructure, education, health , security and empowerment maintaining that there must be a delibrate attempt to develop the LGAs following the purposeful leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He called on the local government chairmen to aggressively tackle restiveness in the local government areas through empowerment schemes noting that lack of empowerment or job creation brings about restiveness.

He further enjoined the Local government Chairmen to utilize funds allocated to them judiciously stressing that proper use of funds will bring desired development to the grassroots.

Rt. Hon Adolphus who said that the essence of leadership is to impact meaningfully to the people urged the council chairmen to be accountable to the funds meant to develop the area.

On his own part, the House Leader Hon. Sokari Goodbye Sokari Sressed that the visits to local government councils were not to witchhunt any local governemnt chairman but to ensure that they take the dividends of democracy to the people.

He also stated that the committee will not relent in its effort to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of council funds, and announced that the committee will at intervals visit the LGAs to evaluate their projects and how they impact on the people.

The leader of the 10th Assembly who said the state legislature has the responsibility to ensure that funds appropriated are being used for the right purposes insisted that catalogues of projects done and their blue prints be presented to them.

He assured that the committee’s visit is not to ridicule any chairman but for the interest of the State even as the present administration has placed emphasis on the principle of checks and balances.

The Committee on Local Government Affairs has so far visited Akuku-toru, Degema, Asari-Toru, Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro, Tai, Gokana, Khana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Abual/Odual and Ahoada East local government areas.

During the visits, the various Chairmen had in their separate speeches furnished the committee with all the impactful projects they have been able to carry out since they assumed duty, while promising to replicate what Governor Siminalayi Fubara is doing at the grassroot level.