Hon Oko-Jumbo Condemns Rising House Rents In Rivers

The Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo has condemned the act of overbilling people who are looking for accommodation in the State.

He made the condemnation while comitting the ‘Real Estate Regulatory Authority Bill’ to the Committee on Lands and Housing.

He expressed belief that the bill if passed into law would ensure that real estate agents, brokers and developers are licensed and regulated to maintain professional standard.

Earlier, while debating on the bill, the House Leader Sokari Goodboy Sokari who outlined the enormous merits of the bill explained that it intends to above all curtail incessant increase of house rents in Port Harcourt.

He also stressed that the bill if passed into law would facilitate real estate development and boost economy of the State.

In his own contribution, Deputy Speaker, Timothy Orubienimigha Adolphus maintained that the bill would bring about transparency in the real estate transactions.

According to him, the Real Estate Regulatory Bill if passed into law would ensure that disciplinary actions are taken against estate owners who short change innocent citizens of the State.

The Committee was given fourteen days to submit its report to the House.

Meanwhile, a petition tagged ‘SOS Urgent call for intervention on oil spillage’ from manifold well and ELG 008 OMI 18 in Bukuma, Degema local government area has been presented on the floor of the house by House leader Sokari Good boy Sokari.

The petition which was signed by King Stephen Jeremiah Tobins and Sir Henry Beresibo called for the shut down of the affected well, commencemenf of immediate clean up, environmental remediation and provision of compensation for people in the affected areas.