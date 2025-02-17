High Chief Dr. AkoloKwu Loses Mother-In-Law

…Burial holds Saturday March 1, 2025

…As Deputy Governor Pays Condolence Visit

The death of Mrs Janet Weli, Mother-In-Law of High Chief Dr. Shedrack A. Akolokwu has been announced.

Mrs. Janet Weli aged 98 years died on February 1, 2025.

According to notification and rites of Mrs Janet Weli dated February 3, 2025 signed by High Chief Dr. Shedrack A. Akolokwu, Son-in-law, commendation service will hold on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Elelenwo.

It reads:

“It is with humility, mournful heart and gratitude to God that I, my wife Professor Grace Ogonda Akolokwu and the entire family, convey to you, news of the passing on to glory of our mother in- law, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Mrs Janet Chijiagor Weli on February 1, 2025 at 98 years.

The immediate family and the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Diocese of Evo, authorized that her burial rites be celebrated as follows:

Thursday February 27, 2025 at 5 pm, Service of Songs at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Elelenwo, Diocese of Evo; Saturday March 1, 2025 at 9am, Commendation Service at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Elelenwo.; Interment follows thereafter at Weli’s Compound, Rumuodunwere, Elelenwo.

We humbly invite you to join us bid her final farewell and may the good Lord continually bless you as we celebrate these rites. We convey further, our pleasant , abiding regards.

High Chief Dr Shedrack A. Akolokwu, KSC, JP, Mboh of Ogbaland, Son in- law”

Meanwhile, Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has commiserated with the family of Chief Shedrack and Prof. Grace Akolokwu on the demise of their mother, late Mama Janet C. Weli.

Speaking during a condolence visit at their residence in Port Harcourt on Thursday 13th February, 2025, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Odu said.

Odu said she was at the Akolokwu’s residence with her staff, to commiserate with the family, because no matter at what age one’s mother or any loved one passes on it can be hurting, stressing that despite the fact that Mama has lived a good life up to 98 years, we still miss her because of the joy she brought and the jokes she cracked.

“She still had a word or two of advice with us her children, so we will definitely miss her”, the Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof. Odu informed the Akolokwus that she was at their residence to strengthen them and to also let them know that Mama has gone to rest in the Bosom of the Almighty God, noting that we desire to tap into her longevity.

“We want to live as long or slightly longer than she has lived, by God’s Grace. I wish we had asked her what was the trick. Mama had lived a wonderful life; she was strong until the day she passed on”. Prof. Odu further stressed.

The Deputy Governor who informed them that the Good Lord is with them, urged them to be strong, knowing that the Holy Spirit, who is the Comforter will be there to comfort the entire family.

In his response High Chief Dr. Shedrack Akolokwu, said he was humbled by the visit of the Deputy Governor to commiserate with his family, noting that mama was a unique mother- in- law who loved him as her son at first sight when he came to ask for her daughter’s hand in marriage, adding that it was painful that she has gone the way of all mortals.

Earlier, the daughter of the late Mama Janet C. Weli, Prof. Grace Akolokwu said she was delighted with the visit of the Deputy Governor, who found time to personally come to condone with her family and prayed the Almighty God to bless her, adding that the passing on of her dearly beloved mother is still unbelievable to her.