Again, Bro. Obuah’s Philanthropy Takes Centre Stage

…Donates #10m At Evangelist Gift Amuah’s 50th Birthday

The generous spirit of the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Obuah was replicated on Sunday, February 16, 2025, as he marked the 50th birthday of the lead pastor of Christ’s Apostolic Church (CAC) in Omoku, Evangelist Gift Amuah.

The ceremony attracted numerous dignitaries, with Bro. Felix Obuah leading a delegation of stakeholders and political associates from Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

In a heartfelt address, Bro. Obuah expressed his deep appreciation for the impact of the gospel in the lives of individuals and communities.

He encouraged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith, emphasizing the importance of unity and commitment to the teachings of Christ.

During the celebration, which was also part of a book launch commemorating Evangelist Amuah’s contributions to the church and community, Bro. Obuah, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Rivers State, made a handsome donation of Ten Million Naira.

“I will always invest in the house of God,” Bro Obuah declared.

This generous contribution is aimed at supporting both the book launch and upcoming church projects.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Bro. Obuah recounted his early experiences with Evang. Amuah, emphasizing the evangelist’s unwavering dedication to his ministry and the positive influence he has had on the lives of many.

The audience which comprised of members from the House of Representatives, ONELGA political office holders, church members, family, and well-wishers, filled the venue, demonstrating the deep respect and admiration they hold for Evangelist Amuah.

In recognition of his charitable endeavors, the occasion also saw Bro. Obuah honoured with an award for his Humanitarian and Philanthropic gestures.

His commitment to service and community upliftment has continually set him apart, earning him accolades from various quarters.

As the event concluded, Bro. Obuah extended warm birthday wishes to Evangelist Amuah, praying for his continued success and greater impact in the years ahead.

The celebration marked not just a personal milestone for Evang. Gift Amuah but also a powerful reminder of the role of faith and community in fostering positive change.