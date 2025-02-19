Kidnapped Rev. Fr Maurice Livinus, Others Rescued In Rivers

In a significant breakthrough, Reverend Maurice Livinus and other kidnapped victims have been successfully released by their captors following intense pressure from a combined security operation.

The operation, which involved personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, soldiers from the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Isiokpo, and local vigilante groups, culminated in the victims’ freedom.

The victims, who had been held captive under harrowing conditions, were reunited with their families and are currently receiving medical attention to address the physical and psychological trauma endured during their ordeal.

Security agencies have assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Rivers State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development in a statement. SP Iringe-Koko commended the collaborative efforts of the security teams and local vigilantes, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in combating crime.

“This successful operation underscores the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration and the critical role of community vigilance in addressing security challenges,” SP Iringe-Koko stated.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in Rivers State and will not relent in our efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating within the state.”

The release of the victims has brought relief to their families and the broader community, which had been gripped by fear following the abduction.

However, the police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. As investigations continue, the Rivers State Police Command has assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the kidnappers are apprehended and prosecuted. The command also reiterated its commitment to intensifying efforts to prevent further incidents of kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.