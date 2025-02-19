43,923 Candidates Scored Over 5 Credits  In WAEC 2024

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has officially released the results for the 2024 second series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for private candidates.

Notably, a total of 43,923 candidates, representing 67.55% of those who sat for the examination, scored credit and above in a minimum of five subjects.

In a statement by the acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, out of the 65,023 candidates who participated in the exam, the results indicate a promising performance, especially with 34,878 candidates (53.64%) achieving credit and above in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

This represents a significant improvement from previous years, with a marked increase of 9.35%, compared to the 2022 and 2023 results, where only 42.16% and 44.29% respectively achieved similar success.

The examination, which featured both paper and pen and computer-based modes, took place across 5,067 centres in the country.

Of those who took part, 31,504 were males, while 33,519 were females, marking a close gender distribution with females slightly leading at 51.55%.

WAEC confirmed that results for 62,354 candidates (95.90%) had been fully processed and released, while 2,669 candidates (4.10%) were still awaiting results due to errors attributable to their submissions.

Additionally, 2,577 candidates (3.96%) had their results withheld due to allegations of examination malpractice. Candidates whose results have been withheld can visit the WAEC Notice of Examination Malpractice Portal to make official representations regarding these allegations.