Police Inspector Found Dead In Hotel Hours After ‘Checking In With Woman’

The body of a police inspector identified as Haruna Mohammed has been found in a hotel room in Ogun state.

Mohammed, who was attached to the Ishashi police division in Lagos, was said to have checked into Super G Royal Hotel at Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute, around 1 a.m. on Saturday with an unidentified woman.

TheCable understands that Deborah Adejobi, the hotel manager, noticed that the room door was left open and found the officer unresponsive at about 8:52 a.m. while the woman was nowhere to be found.

According to a police report, the hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, reported the incident to the authorities.

Olagunju also noted that the woman had briefly visited the reception at about 6 a.m. to request a bottle of water before disappearing.

Mohammed’s body has been taken to Life Channel Mortuary in the Olambe area of Akute.

Omolola Odutola, the police spokesperson in Ogun state, confirmed the incident.

“At first, it was the uniform found in his bag, so it was not possible to say he is a police officer. There was no identification card on him or his belongings,” Odutola said.

“But further investigation revealed that the deceased is an inspector of police serving with the Ishashi division in the Lagos command.

“The DPO has been contacted and his body identified.” Odutola said operatives of the command have launched a manhunt for the fleeing lady, while an investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.