Communiqué Of The Extraordinary Meeting Of The Engenni Simplified Movement Leadership, Held On February 16, 2025, At Eagle Island, Port Harcourt

The Engenni Simplified Movement leadership convened an extraordinary meeting on February 16, 2025, at Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, to deliberate on matters of critical importance to the Engenni people and the broader political landscape of Rivers State. After extensive discussions and careful evaluation, the following resolutions were reached:

Unwavering Support for His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, GSSRS

The Engenni Simplified Movement unequivocally reaffirms its steadfast support for the administration of His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, GSSRS. Recognizing his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of Rivers State, the Movement proudly endorses Governor Fubara for a second term in office, and confident of his ability to continue delivering transformative governance.

2. Commendation of Legislative Support for the Governor

The Movement expresses its deep appreciation for the majority leader of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly and the Honourable Member representing Ahoada-West Constituency, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari for his resilience, integrity, and steadfast commitment to upholding democratic principles were instrumental in thwarting the ill-conceived impeachment attempt against Governor Fubara by the 27 former Assembly members on October 30, 2023. The Engenni Simplified Movement resolves to undertake a solidarity visit to this distinguished legislator to commend his exemplary service.

3. Celebration of the First 100 Days in Office of the Local Government Leadership

The Movement recognizes and commends the leadership of the Ahoada-West Local Government Area, Hon. Iyekor Ikporo (Chairman) and Hon. Onisojikume Ayonoadu (Vice Chairman), for their notable achievements within their first 100 days in office. The strides made in executing impactful projects across the Local Government Area reflect their dedication to grassroots development. In appreciation, the Movement resolves to pay a courtesy visit to these leaders to extend its congratulations and support.

4. Engagement with the Executive Governor for the Advancement and Development of Engenni

The Engenni Simplified Movement stakeholders unanimously resolve to seek an audience with His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, to formally convey the collective support of the Engenni people for his administration. This engagement will also serve as an opportunity to articulate the developmental needs and aspirations of the Engenni community, ensuring that the region receives its fair share of government attention and resources.

Vote of Confidence in the Traditional Leadership of Engenni

The Engenni Simplified Movement reaffirms its profound respect and confidence in the traditional institution of the Engenni people under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, King Moore MacLean Ubuo, Okilomu-Ibe III of Engenni. Acknowledging the critical role of traditional leadership in fostering peace, unity, and development, the Movement pledges to collaborate closely with the royal institution in pursuit of sustainable progress for the Engenni nation.

In Conclusion, the Engenni Simplified Movement remains committed to unity, progress, and effective collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to enhance the socio-political and economic well-being of the Engenni people. These resolutions reflect our unwavering determination to contribute meaningfully to the development of Rivers State under the dynamic leadership of Governor Siminalayi Joseph Fubara.

Signed:

Hon. Ezekiel F. Agri

(Leader, Engenni / Leader Ward 4).

Dr. Jerry A. Egwu

(Leader Ward 1).

Chief Dennis E. Warmann

(Leader, Ward 2).

Chief Sunny A. Dressman (Leader, Ward 3).