Remain United As Ever, Prof. Odu Tells Orashi People

…Invested With ‘Grand Patroness’

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has urged the people of Orashi Region to maintain their age long unity, peaceful and happy coexistence in spite of their multi-ethnic nature.

Prof. Odu stated this during her Investiture as Grand Patroness and Mother of the Orashi Region of the State by the Orashi National Congress (ONC) at Ahoada Town, on Friday 14th February, 2025.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Mrs Doris Oyil, Prof. Odu said “we have come a long way living together as one people, in one administrative unit during colonial times and now transformed to four politically and economically viable Local Government Areas”.

The Deputy Governor insisted that to remain a politically relevant and formidable bloc the Orashi People must maintain their unity and continue to support the Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara led Administration.

Prof. Odu who said she feels highly delighted and grateful for the honour bestowed on her by the ONC, expressed the fact that she is a proud daughter of the Orashi Region, which is an important political and economic bloc in the State and the Country.

She dedicated the award to the entire people of the Region for their rock-solid support the Governor Fubara led Administration.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Prophet Solomon Umoroduah expressed delight with what the Almighty God has done for the Region, adding that they have come with joy to embrace their daughter the Deputy Governor who is working in synergy with Governor Fubara to better the lot of the Rivers People.

The President-General of the Orashi National Congress, Ambassador Emeni Ibe in his address welcomed the dignitaries to the investiture ceremony of the Deputy Governor which comprises, Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Areas.

He said the Region is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, adding that the Orashi people are very proud to have the Deputy Governor who is a pillar of support to Governor Fubara as their mother, noting that they had earlier planned to have the programme at Akabuka but the Orashi people insisted to hold it at Ahoada which is the headquarters of the Region.

He commended the State Chief Executive Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the security agencies and the traditional rulers for the peace and security, which according to him are indispensable ingredients for development, while calling on political actors in the State to embrace dialogue, mutual respect and understanding in the resolution of all political differences. Award of Excellence were also presented to other Eminent Personalities including the Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Adepoju Olugbenga Adewale, as well as the Area Commander, Nigerian Police Ahoada Area Command, ACP Cecy Brown.