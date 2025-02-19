It’s Mischievous To Link Me To OSPAC – AsaAbuja

General Gabriel AsaAbuja has described as mischievous and untrue the allegation by OSPAC that he is impersonating them, using the name of OSPAC to get to get money from the Rivers State government.

AsaAbuja who was reacting to what he called spurious information making the rounds , said he is not fazed by the antics of those he described as merely performing a yeoman’s job to impress their paymasters.

According to him, he is not and will never relegate himself to be part of local vigilante that is known for being fetish and involved in some dirty things in the State, saying that the story is completely unfounded and misleading.

General AsaAbuja said he is a member of International Hunters since 1991 and also the second in command of Community Policing, Rivers State chapter with an appointment letter, and wondered how he could come all low to wish to be part of less significant security outfits.

His words: I am naturally proactive to security matters because I love security, all I want in Rivers State is peace and order. If you go to Israel, as far as you are a man, you are part of the military because security is for everyone and topnotch. Same thing is applicable in Saudi , Dubai, Jews and other security conscious countries.

He said his only interest is focused on making Rivers State go back to its glorious days of freedom of movement, people doing businesses at ease and not to defraud the State government in the name of OSPAC.

” It baffles me hear such rumours. Infact, no government official can make bold to say that he or she has given me 1or 2 million naira. I sold my land to ensure my boys enjoy Christmas like others, so I wonder where this is emanating from,” he lamented.

AsaAbuja urged the general public to disregard such information, as it lacks all elements of truth, saying that all hands must be on deck to make Rivers State a better place and not allowed the State to go back to the dark days of hostility, suspense and chaotic situation.

General AsaAbuja made a strong appeal to Governor Siminialayi Fubara to consider funding hunters as it is done in other States as regards their services, noting that if hunters and Community Police are revitalized through better funding and given equipments like vehicles, it will help the formal security agencies curbing crime .

He reiterated that if hunters are empowered it will enhance effective security especially in the area of kidnapping because Hunters are the forest guards that know the terrain of these kidnappers.

He also lamented the high rate of land grabbing in Rivers State and called on the Governor to do the needful by inaugurating a committee or task force to handle such issues, adding that those land grabbers are bent on discrediting his administration, while urging the governor to make hay while the sun shines.