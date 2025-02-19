Grief Across Niger Delta As Pa Edwin Clark Bows Out At 97

The sudden announcement of the death of Elder statesman, activist and personified wisdom literature of the Niger Delta people, Pa Clark has thrown the entire region into a great grief.

Pa Edwin Clark, the celebrated convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) was pronounced dead on Monday February 17, 2025. He was aged 97.

The own and journey to eternal bless of the patriarch of the Ijaw Nation was confirmed in an official statement signed by Prof. C.C. Clark on behalf of the family and Mr. Penawei Clark on behalf of his children.

Also national patriarch, a renowned lawyer, activist, and politician, Chief Clark was also the leader of the people of the South-South region of Nigeria.

He founded PANDEF, South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBL), amongst many others.

Pa Clark was indeed a towering figure in Nigeria for over 75 years of active public service, known for his tireless advocacy for justice, equality, and human rights.

His contributions to the legal profession, politics, community development, and the educational sector where he founded several universities are immeasurable.

As he quietly departs after a very active life that just eluded his 98 birthday, his standing as a passionate champion of the people, a brilliant mind, and a generous spirit will continue to inspire all Nigerians to work the more towards a more just, equitable, and compassionate society. He was Commissioner for Education, Mid-Western Region, 1968-71; Commissioner for Finance and Establishment, defunct Bendel State, 1972-75; Federal Commissioner for Information, 1975; and Senator, 1979-83.