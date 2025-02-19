RCCG Pastor’s Son Killed As Bandits Abduct Wife In Nasarawa

Some yet-to-be-identified bandits on Monday, February 17, attacked the home of a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Austin Ifeji and killed his son.

The bandits were also said to have abducted the pastor’s wife during the attack on their residence in the Gwagwalade area of Mararaba, a Nasarawa State community close to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

It was gathered that when the heavily armed bandits invaded Ifeji’s home in the early hours of Monday, he managed to escape with machete cuts while the criminals shot at his son.

Residents of the area said while the son was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead, the bandits have requested a ransom of N30 million for the release of the pastor’s wife

“The boy is the only son of his parents as he has four other females. He did not like how they were manhandling his mother and confronted the kidnappers and they shot him,” the source said. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the police in Nasarawa, Rahman Nansel said the command is yet to be briefed on the matter.