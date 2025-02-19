Security Experts Urge FG To Probe Allegation Of Using USAID Funds To Sponsor Boko Haram

Security experts have urged the federal government through the various security agencies and the National Assembly to investigate alleged revelations by a US Congressman that USAID has sponsored Boko Haram.

A United States Congressman representing Pennsylvania, Scott Perry, had accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding terrorist organisations like Boko Haram.

He disclosed this at the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday while speaking during a session entitled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud.”

Perry accused USAID of providing $136 million to build 120 schools in Pakistan. He, however, noted “zero evidence” of the schools’ construction.

Perry asked: “Who gets some of that money? Does that name ring a bell to anybody in the room? Because your money, your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, terrorist training camps. That’s what it’s funding.

“You are funding terrorism, and it’s coming through USAID. And it’s not just Afghanistan because Pakistan’s right next door. Somebody else got the money. You are paying for terrorism. This has got to end.”

This comes as former President Donald Trump moved to shut down USAID’s operations. Trump had accused the agency of corruption Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a former director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Barr. Mike Ejiofor, called security agencies and the National Assembly to investigate the allegations.

“I don’t have much information, but he has his. All I expect the National Assembly and our security agencies to do is to investigate the allegations. If it’s true that USAID has been sponsoring Boko Haram, then that’s very dangerous,” he said.

A former Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman (rtd) lamented the lack of patriotism among Nigerians despite the country facing existential threats from Boko Haram.

He equally called for a thorough investigation to ascertain the veracity of such revelations.

He said, “We face an existential threat, but Nigerians are not patriotic enough. We have suspected these and tried to convince Nigerians, but they wouldn’t believe us.”

He said there are international nongovernmental organisations (NGO) that have paid for accommodation in advance for ten years and above.

He added that the US had, following the action of some Nigerians, imposed an arms embargo on Nigeria despite the country facing existential threats.

“Many of us want to eat our cake and have it, but life doesn’t work like that. Americans have always been pursuing their national interest; anytime they give anything, they know what they want and how to go about it. There is no way somebody would wake up and give you the best of the best, so I’m not surprised because there must be some strings attached. ”

He recalled that security agencies had uncovered a female Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative who rented an apartment in Maiduguri and stayed for an extended period.

“When we raised issues at the time about the move of some of these NGOs, Nigerians said it was a lie.

“It has been there, and that is why we keep emphasising that security is local, so let us develop local resilience.

“These have been there as allegations, and now that the US Congressman has brought them up, there is a need to investigate them thoroughly. He has lent credence to things that have been suspected over time; therefore, it is necessary to examine them and ensure that such doesn’t continue thoroughly.

“As a former Army spokesman, I know there have been suspicions; several commanders have called for NGOs regulation due to their suspicious activities, which is unsurprising. People have been raising the concern,” he said

A victim of Boko Haram who doesn’t want to be named expressed disappointment at the revelation.

He said the Borno State government strictly regulates the activities of NGOs, so it is surprising that the same NGOs will be funding the activities of Boko Haram, which has destroyed many lives.

The Ministry of Defence’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, could not be reached on his phone line to discuss the Ministry’s position on the revelation.

He also did not respond to messages trying to get his official comment at the time of this report.