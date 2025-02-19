We’ll Upscale Education Infrastructure To Advance Learning, Gov Fubara Assures

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to improving education in the State, saying his passion for learning is the driving force behind his administration’s school rehabilitation efforts.

He assured that no school project initiated by his government or abandoned by previous administrations would be left uncompleted.

Governor Fubara made this declaration during the commissioning of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Ataba, in Andoni Local Government Area on Thursday.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr Roland Obed-Whyte, pledged his continued investment in educational infrastructure to enhance learning conditions across the State.

On his part, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ovy Chukwuma, announced the introduction of the ‘Safe School Initiative,’ aimed at ensuring the protection and maintenance of educational facilities.

He said the programme will involve community leaders, traditional rulers, and stakeholders in safeguarding schools from vandalism and neglect, adding that the ministry would conduct regular oversight to ensure maintenance of school infrastructure.

Providing details of the project, Quantity Surveyor Emmanuel Adiari, stated that the school now comprises 15 new buildings, including 12 classroom blocks, an administrative block, assembly/ICT/laboratory complex, 60-man-capacity computer room, 100-seater library, and two hostel blocks for male and female students, among other facilities.

In his address, Chairman, Andoni Local Government Area, Hon Lazarus Nteogwuile, described the commissioning as a testament to Governor Fubara’s visionary leadership and dedication to human capital development.

He noted that the upgraded school represents a beacon of hope and demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to equipping youths with globally competitive skills.

Earlier, during a visit to the palace of the King of Ataba, His Royal Highness, Sir Benson Egwenre, informed the delegation led by Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr. Roland Obed-Whyte, that the longest road in Ataba had been named after Governor Fubara in recognition of his contributions to the development of the community.

The special guest of honour, Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, who officially commissioned the project, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Fubara for upgrading and completing the school project, assuring that Ataba, and indeed, Andoni people would protect and utilise the facilities to advance the development of the area. Highlights of the event were practical demonstration of students on the applications of tools in the ICT, science labs, as well as induction of both Education and Special Projects Commissioners into the school’s Hall of Fame by Old Students of GCSS, Ataba.