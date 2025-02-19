NECO Releases 2024 SSCE External Exam Results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External results.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Wushishi, made this known on Friday, confirming that candidates in the 2024 diet can now access their results on the NECO website using their registration numbers and exam details.

According to Wushishi, a total of 86,067 candidates sat for the examination, with 57,114 securing credits in both English Language and Mathematics, translating to a 67.53% pass rate.

He also noted a significant decline in examination malpractice, with 6,160 cases recorded, representing a 27.7% reduction compared to 2023.

The results were released just 62 days after the last exam, showcasing an improved processing time by the council.

NECO remains one of Nigeria’s leading secondary school examination bodies, conducting standardized assessments for students nationwide.

In another development preceding the release of the 2024 NECO exam results, related development, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, over her alleged assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies. In an official expulsion letter dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, the university stated that the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).