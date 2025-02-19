UNIZIK Expels Female Student Who Slapped Lecturer

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, over her alleged assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

In an official expulsion letter dated February 13, 2025, and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu, the university stated that the decision followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

The incident, which gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online, reportedly involved Precious attacking Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer, after he interrupted her while recording a TikTok video on campus. The confrontation led to public outrage and call for disciplinary action.

The expulsion takes immediate effect, with the university directing Precious to vacate the premises and return any university property in her possession. This development marks a decisive move by the UNIZIK administration in maintaining discipline within the institution.