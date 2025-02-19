PDP Crisis Deepens As Supreme Court Denies Anyanwu’s Stay Of Execution, Grants Accelerated Hearing

…Adjourns Proceedings To March 10, 2025

The Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a decisive blow to Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s bid to retain his position as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court denied Anyanwu’s request for a stay of execution on the December 20, 2024, Appeal Court ruling that ousted him from office, while also granting accelerated hearings for the case. The proceedings have been adjourned to March 10, 2025, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal battle that could reshape the future of the PDP.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes after intense arguments from Anyanwu’s legal team, who sought to temporarily suspend the execution of the Appeal Court’s judgment. However, the justices unanimously ruled that the December 20, 2024, ruling by the Enugu Division of the Appeal Court was a declaratory judgment—a type of ruling that cannot be stayed under any circumstances. This means Senator Anyanwu cannot delay the enforcement of the judgment while his appeal is being heard.

The Appeal Court’s earlier decision had affirmed the appointment of Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye as the PDP’s National Secretary, effectively removing Anyanwu from the position. Anyanwu’s legal team had hoped to secure a stay of execution to prevent Okoye from assuming office, but today’s ruling has solidified Okoye’s position as the party’s rightful National Secretary, at least until the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict.

This ruling has also exposed the misleading claims made by Senator Anyanwu and his supporters, who had falsely asserted that his continued occupation of the PDP National Secretary’s office was backed by a temporary stay of execution granted by the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court. The Supreme Court’s decision has now put those claims to rest, reaffirming the legitimacy of Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye’s appointment.

The PDP leadership crisis has been a source of intense controversy within the party, with factions divided over Anyanwu’s removal.

While some party members have rallied behind Anyanwu, others have welcomed the court’s decision as a step toward resolving the internal strife that has plagued the party in recent months.

With the Supreme Court’s denial of the stay of execution, Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye will remain in office as the PDP’s National Secretary while the court prepares to hear Anyanwu’s appeal. The accelerated hearings signal that the judiciary is prioritizing this case, which has far-reaching implications for the PDP’s unity and stability ahead of the 2027 general elections. As the legal battle continues, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court’s final ruling, which could either cement Okoye’s position or reignite the leadership crisis within the PDP. For now, the party must navigate the fallout from today’s decision, which has undoubtedly intensified the political drama surrounding its top leadership.