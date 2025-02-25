African Leadership Organisation Names Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs Philanthropist Of The Year 

Nigerian industrialist and philanthropist, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman and Chief Executive of Moni Pulo Limited, has been named African Philanthropist of the Year 2024 at the prestigious African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year Awards, organized by the African Leadership Organization in Casablanca, Morocco.

The award recognises her extensive humanitarian work and commitment to social impact and nation-building. Through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr Lulu-Briggs has provided healthcare, education, economic empowerment, elder care, and access to justice to over 1.5 million people in Nigeria over the past two decades.

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman,Moni Pulo Limited recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year award

The awards ceremony opened with a welcome address by Dr Jakaya Kikwete, former president of Tanzania and chair of the advisory board of the African Leadership Organisation, who praised the honourees for their leadership and contributions to Africa’s development.

The evening also featured keynote speeches from Robinah Nabbanja, prime minister of Uganda, and President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar, both of whom highlighted the importance of economic development, investment in social infrastructure, and inclusive leadership in shaping Africa’s future.

L-R, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year Award exchanging pleasantries with H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, with H.E. Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania

Accepting the award before an audience of political, business leaders and policymakers from across the African continent, Dr. Lulu-Briggs expressed deep gratitude and framed her philanthropic work as a lifelong mission. Quoting 2nd Corinthians 9:12, she highlighted the spiritual essence of service:

“This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.”

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited and recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year award

She dedicated the honour to the communities her foundation supports, saying their strength and resilience serve as an inspiration to continue expanding her work.

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has funded medical outreaches, scholarships, community emergency interventions and social welfare programmes for vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

L-R, Prof. Tahir Akhar, Advisory Board Member, African Leadership Organization, H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, H.E. Mialy Razakandisa Rajoelina, Wife of the President of Madagascar, H.E. Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania and Chair of the Advisory Board of the African leadership Organization and Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs

She reflected on the importance of sustainable and long-term humanitarian efforts, noting that philanthropy is a journey, not a final destination.

“This recognition is especially meaningful, coming shortly after receiving the 2024 Special African Business Leadership Commendation Award and my induction into the African Business Leadership Council at the House of Lords in the UK.

These honours reaffirm that philanthropy is not an endpoint—it is a continuous commitment to uplifting others and transforming lives,” she said.

Dr Lulu-Briggs’ award came a day after she delivered a moving address at the ALM Policy, Investment, and Development Breakfast Forum, where she called for industrialisation as the key to Africa’s economic transformation.

“Philanthropy can ease suffering, but industrialisation creates jobs and gives people the dignity of lifting themselves out of poverty.

That is the true difference. Yet, philanthropy itself depends on economic strength. Without the means, our goodwill is limited to good intentions,” she said.

(L-R) Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year award receiving a special recognition from the House of Representatives of the State of South Carolina, USA

She pointed to financial barriers that limit business growth in Africa, citing her own experience of shifting bank policies that hinder business expansion.

She called on policymakers and business leaders to implement innovative financing systems, industrial policies, and investment incentives to foster sustainable development.

“Trade agreements alone will not unlock Africa’s future. Without capital, industries cannot grow. Without industries, we cannot create jobs. And without jobs, prosperity will remain beyond reach,” she warned.

L-R, Prof. Tahir Akhar, Advisory Board Member, African Leadership Organization, members of the Moni Pulo Delegation: Dr. Clifford Daerego, Mrs. Ijeoma Imaga Emma-Nweye, Mrs. Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, Deputy Managing Director Moni Pulo Limited, Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year award, H.E. Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania

The high point of the evening was the special recognition conferred on Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs by the State of South Carolina in the United States of America.

The members of the South Carolina House of Representatives honoured Dr Lulu-Briggs with an official House Resolution, recognising her exceptional contributions to philanthropy and business.

The resolution, introduced by Representative Henderson-Myers and her colleagues, commended her for transformative leadership, sustainable business practices, and unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes.

(L-R) Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited and recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year award exchanging pleasantries with H.E. Sen. Douye Diri

It highlighted her achievements, including leading Moni Pulo Limited to five million man-hours without lost-time injuries, fostering sustainable development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, and improving the lives of vulnerable populations through the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

The resolution read in part:

“With a heart dedicated to nurturing local talent and creating long-term societal impact, High Chief Dr Lulu-Briggs continues to lead with compassion, fostering positive change in the communities she serves.”

Dr. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Chairman, Moni Pulo Limited and recipient of the African Philanthropist of the Year award in conversation with Olusegun Alebiosu, MD/CEO, First Bank Group.

The honour was officially presented on 13 February 2025 in the South Carolina House of Representatives, signed by Speaker of the House G. Murrell Smith, Jr. and Clerk of the House Charles F. Reid, underscoring international recognition of her impact.

With her latest honour as African Philanthropist of the Year, Dr Lulu-Briggs said the award serves as a renewed call to action, urging greater collaboration between business, government, and civil society. She expressed gratitude to her team, partners, colleagues, and family, acknowledging their role in the foundation’s success.

“I accept this award as a renewed call to action—to serve more, build more, and inspire more—because together, we can power Africa’s transformation,” she said.

Dr Lulu-Briggs reaffirmed her commitment to expanding her philanthropic efforts, while continuing to advocate for economic policies that promote job creation, industrial growth and sustainable wealth.