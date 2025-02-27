Lookman Says Atalanta Can Challenge Napoli, Inter For Title

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, has made a bold statement, declaring that Atalanta are serious contenders for the Serie A title, ready to beat Inter Milan and Napoli to the trophy.

After a dominant 5-0 victory over Empoli, Atalanta closed the gap at the top to just three points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Lookman was the star of the night, scoring twice and earning the Man of the Match award. Inter had earlier beaten Genoa 1-0, while Napoli suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at Cesc Fabregas’ Como, shaking up the title race.

Though Atalanta have never won the Scuetto, Lookman believes they can change history.

When asked about their title chances, the reigning African Footballer of the Year confidently told Tutto Atalanta: “We’re in a good moment, and we look ahead, aiming to get the most out of every game.

Atalanta can challenge Napoli and Inter.” “The team won 5-0 today (Sunday), we put in a good performance; everyone was at a high level, and we showed quality,”he told DAZN in another interview.

“We take each game as it comes. We played well today, and we must continue this way and prepare for the next.”

Meanwhile, the striker avoided commenting on whether his dispute with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is resolved. When asked if his conflict with Gasperini was behind him, Lookman refused to respond. Instead, he shrugged, glanced around, and simply said, “Finished?”