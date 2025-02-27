EPL: Chelsea Boss Names Palmer As Strongest Player

Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca, has named Cole Palmer as the strongest player in his squad at the moment.

According to Maresca, the England international trains even harder when things are not going well for him.

Palmer had an exception first 18 months at Chelsea following his move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old, however, is now experiencing his first slump in form the Premier League west London club.

He has failed to score or assist in each of his last six appearances for Maresca’s side.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League tie with Southampton on Wednesday, Maresca was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying about Palmer: “When things are not going well for him, he trains even harder! I love that.