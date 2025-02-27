News

Abiola Won June 12 Election – IBB

The former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has finally revealed that the late Chief Moshood Abiola won the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

General Babangida’s revelation was contained in his autobiography, “A Journey in Service”, which was launched in Abuja on Thursday.

Through the book reviewer and former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Babangida said that the late MKO Abiola, who contested the presidential election on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), secured the majority of votes and the geographical spread to be the president.

He described the June 12 election annulment as the most challenging aspect of his life.

“There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election. He satisfied all the requirements,” he said. He, however, said that he was happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged that Abiola won the election and honoured him with the greatest national title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, which is for presidents.

