Almost 32 Years After, June 12 Election Results
The results of the June 12, 1993, presidential election have been made public nearly 32 years after the poll.
The election, which was contested between MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) was annulled by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), the head of state at the time.
In his autobiography titled, ‘A Journey in Service’ launched in Abuja on Thursday, IBB affirmed that Abiola won the poll, which has been adjudged to be the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history, despite his initial denial.
The former military dictator published the results of the election in each of the 30 states of the federation at the time, in the appendix of the book.
“Upon closer examination of the original collated figures from the 110,000 polling booths nationwide, it was clear that he satisfied the two main constitutional requirements for winning the Presidential elections, mainly majority votes and geographical spread, having obtained 8,128,720 votes against Tofa’s 5,848,247 votes and securing the mandatory one-third of the votes cast in 28 states of the federation, including Abuja.”
Below are the results of the election as published in IBB’s book:
Abuja (FCT): Tofa 18,313; Abiola 19,968
Abia: Tofa 151,227; Abiola 105,273
Adamawa: Tofa 167,239; Abiola 140,875
Akwa Ibom: Tofa 199,342; Abiola 214,787
Anambra: Tofa 159,258; Abiola 212,024
Bauchi: Tofa 524,836; Abiola 339,339
Benue: Tofa 186,302; Abiola 264,830
Borno: Tofa 128,684; Abiola 153,496
Cross River: Tofa 153,452; Abiola 189,303
Delta: Tofa 145,001; Abiola 327,277
Edo: Tofa 103,572; Abiola 205,407
Enugu: Tofa 284,050; Abiola 263,101
Imo: Tofa 195,836; Abiola 159,350
Jigawa: Tofa 89,836; Abiola 138,552
Kaduna: Tofa 356,860; Abiola 389,713
Kano: Tofa 154,809; Abiola 169,619
Katsina: Tofa 271,077; Abiola 171,162
Kebbi: Tofa 144,808; Abiola 70,219
Kogi: Tofa 265,732; Abiola 222,760
Kwara: Tofa 80,209; Abiola 272,270
Lagos: Tofa 149,432; Abiola 883,865
Niger: Tofa 221,437; Abiola 136,350
Ogun: Tofa 59,246; Abiola 425,725
Ondo: Tofa 162,994; Abiola 883,024
Osun: Tofa 72,068; Abiola 365,266
Oyo: Tofa 105,788; Abiola 536,011
Plateau: Tofa 259,394; Abiola 417,565
Rivers: Tofa 640,973; Abiola 370,578
Sokoto: Tofa 372,250; Abiola 97,726
Taraba: Tofa 64,001; Abiola 101,887 Yobe: Tofa 64,061; Abiola 11,887