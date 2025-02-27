News

Khana LG Council Chairman Moves To Reclaim Encroached Lands

The Khana Local Government Council has taken decisive action to reclaim council-owned lands in Bori that have been encroached upon. On Monday, the Executive Chairman, Hon Martins Nwigbo, conducted an inspection of the affected areas following months of warnings and vacation orders issued to unauthorized users.

According to the chairman, the reclaimed lands will be repurposed for demonstration farming, aimed at introducing the people of Khana to modern and improved agricultural techniques, including new crop species.

The Council is already engaging experts to facilitate this initiative.

Agriculture remains a key focus in the empowerment agenda of the Martins Nwigbo-led administration and is prominently featured in the 2025 Appropriation Bill currently under review by the Khana Local Government Legislative Council. This initiative is part of a broader vision for sustainable economic growth and enhancing food security in Khana local government area.

