GODO Throws Weight Behind Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Vision For A Better Nigeria

By Dormene Mbea

In a significant move to promote good governance, leadership, and socio-economic development, the Greater Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation (GODO) has endorsed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, for her outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s progress.

This endorsement highlights her dedication to promoting good governance, women’s rights, socio-economic reforms, and equity.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has sponsored several bills and motions aimed at enhancing governance, transparency, and accountability.

Her efforts to transform Kogi Central into an industrial hub are commendable, and her collaborative approach with government arms has facilitated access to new opportunities for her constituents.

As a trailblazer in Nigerian politics, she has empowered women and youth through initiatives like skills acquisition programs and educational support.

Chief Ambrose Kii, GODO’s Executive Director, praised Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s exceptional leadership and commitment to public service.

GODO aligns with her values of transparency, accountability, and human rights advocacy.

The organization urges Nigerians to support her as she works tirelessly for her constituents and the nation, believing that together, a brighter future for Nigeria can be built on principles of good governance, justice, and equality.

GODO emphasizes the importance of supporting Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to present her bills without hindrance, ensuring she receives necessary resources and opportunities to excel.

Her leadership style and commitment to good governance are qualities Nigerians should emulate and support.

By backing her vision, GODO believes Nigeria can move closer to achieving more effective governance and a brighter future.

The Greater Ogonis In Diaspora Organisation is an NGO based in the U.S. and Ogoniland, Nigeria, dedicated to promoting good governance, accountability, and transparency. Through empowerment programs and advocacy, GODO seeks to enhance socio-economic development and support human rights in Nigeria.