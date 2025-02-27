Rights Activist, Wugale Lists Demands Before Oil Resumption In Ogoni

By Dormene Mbea

Environmental and human rights activist Barry Wugale of the Ogoni Solidarity Forum South Africa has again emphasized that the Ogoni people’s demands for justice, accountability, and development have been longstanding, and their patience has worn thin.

Speaking at a stakeholders conference in Port Harcourt last weekend, Wugale lamented that for decades, Ogonis have suffered from the devastating effects of oil exploration and production, including environmental degradation, economic marginalization, and human rights abuses.

He said that the Nigerian government’s failure to address these issues has exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread poverty, lack of access to basic amenities, and a general sense of hopelessness.

Despite the government’s promises to clean up the environment and provide compensation, little has been done to alleviate the suffering of the Ogoni people.

The recent discovery of the missing $300 million, paid by the NNPCL for the development of Ogoniland, has further fueled the demands for accountability and transparency.

The Ogoni people are united in their demands, and they will not settle for anything less than the immediate release of the funds, prosecution of those responsible for the human rights abuses and environmental degradation, and a commitment to transparency and accountability in the development of Ogoniland.

He emphasized the need for accountability, stating that the Ogoni people demand the immediate release of the $300 million pai d by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) for the development of Ogoniland.

“This is not just a matter of compensation, but a matter of justice and human rights,” Wugale said.

“The Ogoni people have suffered for decades from the devastating effects of oil exploration and production, including environmental degradation, economic marginalization, and human rights abuses.”

Also speaking, Chief Ambrose Kii, President of Greater Ogonis In Diaspora Organisation (GODO), reiterated the importance of transparency and accountability.

“We will not stand idly by while our people suffer from the effects of environmental degradation and economic marginalization,” Kii stated.

“Those responsible must be held accountable and the funds meant for our development must be released immediately.

We demand that the Nigerian government takes concrete steps to address the historical injustices faced by the Ogoni people.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Pastor Barry Wugale, emphasizing the need for the Nigerian government to prioritize the welfare and development of the Ogoni people.

“We demand that the government walks the talk and releases the funds meant for our development,” Wugale said.

“We will not settle for anything less. The Ogoni people have been patient for too long, and it is time for the government to take action.”

Dr. Douglas Fabeke, CEO of Ogoni Liberation Initiative and African Coordinator of the United Mission for Urban & African Empowerment, highlighted the historical injustices faced by the Ogoni people.

“For decades, our people have suffered from environmental degradation, economic marginalization, and human rights abuses,” Fabeke said.

“It is time for justice and accountability. We demand the immediate release of the $300 million and a commitment to transparency and accountability in the development of Ogoniland.

We also demand the prosecution of those responsible for the human rights abuses and environmental degradation in Ogoniland.”

The demands come as the Ogoni people await the resumption of oil exploration in the region. With the Nigerian government’s plans to restart oil production, the Ogoni communities are determined to ensure that their rights and interests are protected. The Ogoni people are united in their demands for justice, accountability, and development, and they will not settle for anything less.