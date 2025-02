Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has described Luka Modric as a gift for football.

Ancelotti made this remark after the 39-year-old midfielder scored a spectacular goal in their 2-0 win over Girona on Sunday.

Modric opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Vinícius Júnior added a second late in the game. The victory helped Madrid keep pace with Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table.