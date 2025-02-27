SV Award: Kuejubola Hails Green, Owumi Over Nomination

The Chairman and Proprietor of Ufuoma Babes Football Club, Elder Eddington Kuejibola has hailed the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards for the nomination of Davidson Owumi and Barr. Chris Green for this year’s award.

Owumi and Green have been nominated to receive awards in the Achievers Category of the annual ceremony.

According to Kuejibola, a recipient in the 2024 edition, their nomination is a fitting recognition for hard work and great contribution to football development in Nigeria.

“Honestly, these are welldeserved honours for two great Nigerians who have done more than enough for the upliftment of the great game in Nigeria.

“I want to commend Sportsville for appreciating and rewarding excellence in these exceptional administrators.

“Owumi, has, over the years proved how successful ex-internationals could be when it comes to football administration.

As the Chief Operating Officer of NPFL, the ex-Rangers striker has brought stability and respect to the Nigerian league.

His firmness and honesty in dealing with the stakeholders have drawn admiration from all. “I am excited to hear that one’s efforts are being recognised,” said the soft-spoken administrator fondly called Okada during his playing days.