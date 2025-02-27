Our Governance Gives Peace, Offers Rivers People Freedom – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that Rivers people are enjoying an era of peace and freedom to undertake their endeavours without molestation or anxiety to trigger hypertension.

The Governor also said there is an increased level of openness to governance that makes his administration well-disposed to suggestions that help in making amends where necessary because it is a democracy.

Governor Fubara spoke during a courtesy visit by a delegation of Anglican Archbishops and their wives led by the Primate, Archbishop Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday evening.

The Governor stated that his administration understands that God is supreme, towers above every other thing, and nothing happens without His approval, and thanked them for standing with his administration in prayers, which has continued to provide strength to keep the course of governance focused.

He added, “It is not the noise that we are making, not the protests, but it is those quiet prayers, and fasting that you are doing for us. And you are seeing the result of it, with what we are doing in the state.

“The kind of governance we are giving. Not governance of hypertension but governance of peace. Governance that gives people freedom to operate, governance that listens and admits. Where we are faulting, we say yes, we are faulting, and we make amends. It is only your prayers that are giving us the direction and wisdom.”

Governor Fubara assured that seeing such divine help, his administration will not deviate from the fear of God in order not to lead the government into destruction.

The Governor recalled how the leadership of the Anglican Church made several efforts to mediate in the political crisis in the State because they had considered that since the dramatis personae were all faithful, it will be much easier to broker peace.

Governor Fubara, who regretted that the efforts of the top echelon of clergy were rebuffed, said maybe God designed it to be so that he could enjoy the current level of freedom to offer purposeful governance to the State.

Speaking on their chosen theme, “The Bond of Peace: The Call of the Life and the Ministry of the Church”, Governor Fubara said peace remains the most valuable virtue to strive for because even Jesus Christ knew its importance, and bequeathed it to His disciplines at the point of His ascension to Heaven.

He stressed, “It is the only thing that is needed not just for our State, but for this country going by what we are seeing, read in the papers, experience in the market, encounter in the road, and how we even manage our families to be parents. What we really need is peace so that everything will become normal.”

In his address, Primate, Archbishop Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, said Archbishops are in Rivers State for the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, which holds twice every year; in February and in September.

Most Rev. Ndukuba stated that for this Standing Committee, they chose the theme, “The Bond of Peace: The Call of the Life and the Ministry of the Church”, taken from Ephesians 4 verse 3, adding that they will make crucial decisions as they depend on God to build people of faith among themselves.

He said: “The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has about 170 Bishops and over 165 Dioceses with membership of over 20million Nigerians.

“Our ministry covers both within and outside of Nigeria, having missions across the world, including United States of America and Canada, and also UK and European missions and Golf States. We have missionaries across Africa.”

Most Rev. Ndukuba expressed gratitude to God for divinely ordaining Governor Fubara to govern Rivers State and equipping him to lead with the fear of God and steadied governance despite the political upheavals.

He said, “Leadership is a sacred trust from God Almighty, and as God’s people, the Scripture enjoins us to pray for those in authority. We are here to assure you of our prayers and to appreciate what God is doing through you.

“In spite of the challenges that you are facing, we thank God that you have kept focused, and you are executing the things that you need to do as the Executive Governor of this State.

“We want to thank you for creating enabling environment to enable businesses thrive, adding that different religions will have the freedom to practice their faith, both Christianity and the other religions.”

Most Rev. Ndukuba stated further: “But, particularly, we appreciate your support for the Christian Church, especially for the Anglican Church. And we thank God that you are a bonafide member of this church. We appreciate what you have allowed God to use you to do.”

Meanwhile, the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Archbishops’ Standing Committee Meeting (SCM), is slated to be declared open on Wednesday (today) at the St. Cyprain’s Anglican Church, in Old Port Harcourt Township by Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Highlights of the visit were prayers by the Archbishops for the Governor and his Government, the State and the Nation; as well as presentation of suovenir gifts to the visitors.