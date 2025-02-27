Gov Fubara Blames Growing Hunger On Insecurity

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the growing hunger across Nigeria has persisted because of the activities of herdsmen and terrorists who continue to attack farmers and make it difficult for them to engage in productive farm work.

To curb this menace, Governor Fubara challenged the church, as a critical partner of government, to support all efforts at peace-building by preaching peace to congregants, so that development efforts can genuinely yield dividends in Rivers State and Nigeria, as a whole.

Governor Fubara gave the charge while declaring open the 2025 Standing Committee Meeting of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion at the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, Diocese of Niger Delta, Province of Niger Delta on Wednesday.

The Governor said government alone cannot singlehandedly tackle the plethora of socio-political and economic challenges without support from critical stakeholders, like the church, and urged them not to shy away from their roles.

He said, “The Church is the only place, even those people that are not committed Christians, but somehow, they go to church, and when they continue to hear the Word everyday, they are compelled to change their ways.

“And in changing, this is one of the issues that is also mentioned here, to increase evangelism to spread the Gospel, to bring changes, positive changes in our lives and environment.”

Governor Fubara said, listening to the Presidential Address by the Primate, His Grace, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, threw up a few things that aligned with some key areas of his administration, with greater commitment to creating safer environment, quality healthcare delivery and improving the welfare of the citizenry.

He said, “We have issues of hunger. The hunger is not because we are no longer doing agriculture, but because of insecurity. This is why we can no longer produce, at least, to feed ourselves.

“It is not that we don’t have good hospitals and good doctors, but because of the kind of services, and poor welfare packages for our doctors. What we hear is that they are jappaing.

“And when they go out, they are the ones that are the best over there. So, we need to also encourage good welfare for our people so that our healthcare too can compete favourably with any other place in the world.”

Governor Fubara said his administration has provided for youth development with spending within the range of N5billion, and assured them of continual support.

The Governor also thanked the leadership of the church for approving to hold the meeting in Rivers State at such difficult time, emphasising that it goes to affirm that God is truly with his administration.

He added, “You can imagine what is happening spiritually when clergymen are here, and their wives and their prayers going on around Rivers State, with the purpose of this meeting.

“Our duty today is to wish you well and also declare this Standing Committee Meeting open. We have also seen the magnitude of work ahead, and that is why we are supporting the activities of the church for the year 2025 with the sum of N500million.”

In his Presidential Address, Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, explained the theme of the 2025 Standing Committee Meeting, which is, “The Bond of Peace: The Core of The Life and Ministry of the Church,” [EPHESIANS 4:3], anchoring on the redemptive work of God that provides salvation to believers to live in faith and in unity.

Archbishop Ndukuba emphasised that things must be done in the church with due reverence to God, genuine love for one another, fervent teaching of the impactful and true word of God, and not the traditions of ancestors.

The Primate also spoke on the urgent need for a newly drafted National Constitution for Nigeria, which is created by the citizens, and not merely the amendments to a military-imposed Constitution that has not truly provided the much-expected direction to Nigerians.

Archbishop Ndukuba advocated for the establishment of a National Reconciliation Commission that will facilitate socio-political healing arising from hurts perpetrated by Nigeria’s first coup, civil war and other squabbles that continue to create deep-rooted suspicion in the polity.

He said, “The issues of justice, equity and equality of citizens in a free and democratic society remains an issue that must be openly and frankly discussed, legislated and implemented for the survival of this nation, Nigeria.

We need the birth of a new Nigeria where no citizen is oppressed, rather, everyone has right to strive for good life.”

The Primate challenged the Federal Government to address the intractable insecurity in parts of the country that has systemically led to free operations of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements perpetrating killings, causing devastation, fear, and insisted that every life is important.

Archbishop Ndukuba also said that Nigerians are suffering due to growing inflation, soaring prices of basic food items that Nigerians need in a fragile and uncertain economic environment, requiring immediate remedy, and urged the government to do things differently to address the mirage of problems facing ordinary Nigerians. In his welcome address, the Bushop, Niger Delta Diocese, Rev Dr Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for for his administration’s massive suppor to the church, and the numerous people-centred policies and programmes designed to improve the welfare of Rivers people.