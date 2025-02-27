Alleged Assault: Court Admits Singer Portable To N2m Bail, Adjourns Trial To March 5

An Ogun State Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Isabo area of Abeokuta metropolis, on Thursday, admitted controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as ‘Portable’, to a bail of N2 million.

Portable, who was brought to court by the Police, was arraigned on a five count charges bothering on conspiracy to commit felony; unlawful assault on government officials while on official duties, as well as illegal possession and display in public of dangerous weapons, which included guns and cutlasses, to cause terror, among others.

The ‘Zaa-zoo-zeh’ crooner, who was arraigned in a suit number: MA/192C/2025, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the Court presided over by Magistrate O. L. Oke.

Nine of his proteges were earlier on February 6, 2025, arraigned for similar charges.

The nine other suspects include Nurudeen Warris, 21, Adetola Alashe, 25, Samuel Adeleke, 28, Oluwaseun Ayenuwa,19, Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20, Gospel Kanu, 20, Precious Ohiegebo,19, Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27, and Fatimo Muhammed, 26.

They allegedly assaulted, restricted and obstructed one Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef, Akinpelumi Oyero, who are Town Planners in the employ of the Ogun State, from carrying out their lawful duties.

The singer and other defendants allegedly assaulted the three town planning officers while performing their lawful duties at Odogwu Bar, owned by the hip-pop musician.

After pleadeding not guilty to the charges, his counsel, Oluwatoyin Ayodele, urged the court to grant the singer bail.

Ayodele assured the court that the suspect “is now remorseful and has learnt his lessons.” Magistrate Oke subsequently granted Portable a N2 million bail with one surety in the like sum and consequently adjourned the case till March 5 for trial.