Tinubu Approves Relocation Of Enugu, Ikoyi, 27 Other Prisons

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the relocation of 29 custodial centres across the nation.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this while commissioning 39 mini Green Maria operational vehicles and five bullet-resistant guard booths at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

“In terms of the relocation of our correctional centres, the president has graciously authorised us to begin the process of relocating approximately 29 custodial centres nationwide.”

“For example, why is there a custodial centre located in a market in Agodi, Ibadan? In Ikoyi, why are we sharing a fence with a golf course? In Enugu, what purpose does a prison serve in the GRA? In Akwa Ibom, why does it face the government house? Port Harcourt also presents issues, as does Suleja,” he stated.

The minister noted that some of these custodial centres are over 100 years old and no longer suitable for housing inmates. “I assure you that the relocation process for custodial centres has begun and we are committed to seeing it through.”