Metro

Rivers Police Command Nabs ATM Debit Card Swapping Suspect

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 45 minutes ago
0 1 minute read

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested one Blessing Daberechi Oleru, female, 35 years old, of OMPADEC Road, Igwuruta Town, Port Harcourt. She is a suspect involved in ATM debit card swapping.

The victim, reported the incident on November 26, 2024, at the Olu-Obasanjo Police Station after the suspect swapped his ATM card at a Bank Garrison axis in Port Harcourt.

According to the report, the victim attempted to withdraw cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), but the machine malfunctioned. Oleru, who was standing nearby pretending to carry out a transaction, offered assistance but instead swapped the victim’s debit card.

The victim left the ATM without realizing what had happened but soon began receiving debit alerts totaling five hundred and twenty-three thousand, six hundred naira (₦523,600.00).

Following a coordinated intelligence operation, police operatives arrested Oleru on February 5, 2025. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, and a Moniepoint POS machine was recovered from her possession.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate. This arrest demonstrates the Rivers State Police Command’s commitment to combating financial crimes and protecting citizens’ interests at all times.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 45 minutes ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Let’s Partner To Curb Crude Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism, Gov Fubara Tells New GOC

6 minutes ago

Why I Approved The Execution Of My Childhood Friend, Vatsa — IBB

14 minutes ago

I Regret June 12 Annulment – IBB

21 minutes ago

Lawyer In EFCC Net For Alleged N1.3bn Fraud, Arraigned In Court

24 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button