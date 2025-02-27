Rivers Police Command Nabs ATM Debit Card Swapping Suspect

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested one Blessing Daberechi Oleru, female, 35 years old, of OMPADEC Road, Igwuruta Town, Port Harcourt. She is a suspect involved in ATM debit card swapping.

The victim, reported the incident on November 26, 2024, at the Olu-Obasanjo Police Station after the suspect swapped his ATM card at a Bank Garrison axis in Port Harcourt.

According to the report, the victim attempted to withdraw cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), but the machine malfunctioned. Oleru, who was standing nearby pretending to carry out a transaction, offered assistance but instead swapped the victim’s debit card.

The victim left the ATM without realizing what had happened but soon began receiving debit alerts totaling five hundred and twenty-three thousand, six hundred naira (₦523,600.00).

Following a coordinated intelligence operation, police operatives arrested Oleru on February 5, 2025. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, and a Moniepoint POS machine was recovered from her possession.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate. This arrest demonstrates the Rivers State Police Command’s commitment to combating financial crimes and protecting citizens’ interests at all times.