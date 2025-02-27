We Support Rivers Workers To Feel Valued, Productive

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has explained that in the heat of political crisis staged against his administration in 2023, he committed to improving the welfare of Rivers workers in order to have a well-motivated workforce to achieve the goals of the Rivers First mantra.

The Governor stated that the resultant industrial harmony has now become unprecedented as workers feel more valued, supported, and resolved to be more productive on an increased efficiency and profitability scale.

Governor Fubara gave the explanation while inaugurating the one-storey twin-building Labour House constructed by the administration of Governor Douye Diri, in Yanagoa City, the Bayelsa State Capital on Tuesday.

The Governor recalled that while en-route Abuja for a reconciliatory political meeting to find solutions to the 2023 political crisis, his mind kept drifting to what could be done to give hope and cushion the hardship faced by Rivers workers.

Governor Fubara said he made the decision, therefore, to pay Christmas bonus of N100,000 to every worker, across grade levels in December, 2023, and extended the gesture to retirees in 2024.

The Governor stated: “On the 18th of December, the year of Our Lord 2023, I was on my way to Abuja for a reconciliatory meeting, and I was thinking: what will I do for my people – my primary constituency, who are the civil servants?

“We all know that the salary is not enough during the Christmas period. I knew we had a lot of challenges at that time, and it would be difficult for me to do the 13th month.

“But, however, even if I had to do the 13th month, it would also be a cheating to the lower level workers because some of them would have less than N100,000. So, I decided that I was going to do a bonus of N100,000 to all workers. That was my meeting with the Accountant-General while I was on my way to Abuja.”

Governor Fubara said: “After the meeting, I was weakened in my spirit. But on my way back, I said no matter the sadness, I still need to make my people happy.

“And even in the face of that most difficult time of our administration, we made all the civil servants very happy by giving everybody N100, 000 for Christmas that year.”

Governor Fubara pointed to the letter of appreciation written to him by the leaderships of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) due principally to the fact that the gesture was extended to all pensioners in 2024, while also seeking to give him an award of recognition.

The Governor stated that what had been done has contributed to the industrial harmony enjoyed in Rivers State, as according to him, every labour issue has also ended on the dialogue table.

Governor Fubara said: “It is not because we are meeting all their needs, but because we are putting human face to governance. We are not running it like Nebuchadnezzar’s time.

“We are not running it like the Babylonians. We are running it with the Jesus style where love takes the lead over everything. Where love is what should be in front and behind.”

Governor Fubara noted that what the Bayelsa State Government has done shows there is good relationship existing between labour and the administration of Senator Diri.

The Rivers State Governor advised the organised labour in Bayelsa State to consider the gesture, not as a right but a privilege so that they can embrace it wholeheartedly, defend, cherish, and protect it, and ensure that nobody comes between them and the government to cause friction.

Governor Fubara also expressed sadness over the demise of Chief Edwin Clark, a leader, he noted, will be remembered for his positive impact on many aspects of national and régional issues.

He said, “We are here, we just observed a minute silence for the death of our hero, Pa Edwin Clark. What is he remembered for? For his courage, truthfulness, doggedness, and the survival of this region.”

Governor Fubara told Senator Diri: “I want you to continue to stand for same thing, and I can see that you are standing for what is right. That is what history will remember you for.

“History will not remember anyone for any destructive thing, don’t deceive yourself. Money and material things cannot be taken for a good name. So, please continue to do what is right. History and the good people of Bayelsa will forever remember you.”

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will promote a robust relationship between Rivers and Bayelsa, unlike what it was 15 years ago, which is why all legal battles hitherto instituted in court have been withdrawn and would be settled out of court.

He added, “That is the first thing to show our commitment that we are in a mutual relationship and ready to make progress. You said it here, Rivers cannot develop without Bayelsa. Bayelsa also cannot make progress without Rivers. That is the truth.”

In his speech, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said the project was started by the administration of his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, but quickly added that he has completed it to provide the organised labour in the State a place to conduct their activities, while using it as a platform to voice their concerns, access support services, and engage in constructive dialogue with his administration.

Senator Diri, who commended Governor Fubara for his exemplary labour-friendly policies that have promoted workers’ welfare and industrial harmony, said his administration has so far paid N20billion to servicing pensions and gratuities, hoping to upset all outstanding indebtedness by the end of his second tenure.

In his remarks, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr Odoko Saturday Omiloli, said the magnificent Labour House is a testament of the commitment of the Prosperity Administration of Sen. Diri to promote the welfare and well-being of workers in the state. In their joint address, both Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress leaders thanked Governor Diri for building a befitting edifice for them, and pledged to sustain support to his administration.