We’re On Journey Together, Zabbey Tells Journalists

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Remediation Project (HYPREP), Professor Nenibarini Zabbey has expressed gratitude to journalists covering activities of the agency for their continued support.

Speaking during a luncheon with the journalists in Port Harcourt recently, the Project Coordinator emphasized the importance of collaboration in the project’s success and encouraged journalists to take ownership of the initiative.

Zabbey highlighted that HYPREP is committed to fostering a strong partnership with the media, stating, “We are on a journey together”, and reaffirmed his intention to hold more such gathering in the future.

He called on the media practitioners to share innovative ideas that could enhance the project’s effectiveness and assured them that HYPREP would support individual efforts aimed at improving the agency’s impact.

The luncheon was attended by key HYPREP personnel including the Chief Security Officer, AIG Emmanuel Effiom (Rtd) and Head of Livelihood, Josephine Nzidee , who also engaged with the journalists to discuss ongoing projects and future plans. Zabbey’s leadership comes at a critical time as HYPREP continues its mission to remediate oil-polluted sites in Ogoniland and improve local livelihoods through various initiatives.